|
Currently, the Guest Book for Rocco GRASSO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019.
GRASSO (Rocco):
Five years today our beautiful Husband, Father, Father-in-law and Nonno left behind an incredible legacy which we will hold forever in our hearts. We cry and we laugh as we think about the good times. Not a day goes past that we don't talk about you, think about you or come to see you rest. We love and miss you so very much. We're comforted to know you are resting in peace. Until we meet up again our champion.
Ciao Bello Your loving Wife Angelina, Rosario, Giuseppe, Alfio, Carmelina, Domenico, Luciano, Rocco and Families xxx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019