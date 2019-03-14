In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Rocco GRASSO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019. View





GRASSO (Rocco):

Five years today our beautiful Husband, Father, Father-in-law and Nonno left behind an incredible legacy which we will hold forever in our hearts. We cry and we laugh as we think about the good times. Not a day goes past that we don't talk about you, think about you or come to see you rest. We love and miss you so very much. We're comforted to know you are resting in peace. Until we meet up again our champion.

Ciao Bello Your loving Wife Angelina, Rosario, Giuseppe, Alfio, Carmelina, Domenico, Luciano, Rocco and Families xxx





GRASSO (Rocco):Five years today our beautiful Husband, Father, Father-in-law and Nonno left behind an incredible legacy which we will hold forever in our hearts. We cry and we laugh as we think about the good times. Not a day goes past that we don't talk about you, think about you or come to see you rest. We love and miss you so very much. We're comforted to know you are resting in peace. Until we meet up again our champion.Ciao Bello Your loving Wife Angelina, Rosario, Giuseppe, Alfio, Carmelina, Domenico, Luciano, Rocco and Families xxx Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers