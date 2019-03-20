|
Currently, the Guest Book for Robyn STEWART is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 March 2019.
STEWART (nee Innes)
Robyn Gloria:
Formerly of Western Australia. Passed away 16.3.2019 in Queensland aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Ken. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Gavin (dec), Daniel and Elle.
Grandmother of 5.
A Private Cremation will be held.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019