DIXON (Robyn ): Late of Currumbin, formerly of Perth and Grafton.
Passed away 28th March, 2019 aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Peter Dixon, loving mother and mother in law of Jason and Lidia and Ash and Xuan, cherished Nan of Ruby and Sienna, sister of Betty Darke, Mary Katte and Bill Bennett (dec).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robyn's memorial service to be held at
Tweed River Chapel
122/124 Riverside Drive
TUMBULGUM NSW 2490
at 12pm (QLD time)
5th April
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 2, 2019