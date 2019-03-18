SINCLAIR
Currently, the Guest Book for Robert SINCLAIR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 March 2019.
(Robert Stanley ): Passed away peacefully on 14.3.2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved Husband of Val for 65 years. Devoted Father, Father-in-Law and Pop to Vicki, Darryl, Ian, Paula, Bryce and Keenan.
R. I. P.
As requested a Private Cremation will be held.
Sinclair
(Robert Stanley ): Treasured memories of my Husband and Best Friend of 65 years. Words are few but thoughts are deep. Forever in my heart. Sleep peacefully.
Your loving wife Val.
Sinclair
(Robert Stanley ): In loving memory of a special Dad taken too soon from us.
Forever in our hearts. Vicki and Ian R. I. P
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019