RICHARDSON
(Robert Phillip):
Passed away peacefully on the 8th of March 2019. Loving father to Philip and granddad to Tamika and best ever great granddad to Seth, Conrad and Edith. A wonderful man gone to rest, for all of us he did his best. His love was great, his heart was kind, a better father no-one would find.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019