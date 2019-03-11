RICHARDSON:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Robert Phillip Richardson of Mirrabooka will be celebrated in St Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 37 Changton Way, Westminster commencing at 10.30am on THURSDAY (14.03.2019).
The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12.15pm for a Burial Service.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019