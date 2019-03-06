|
PAGE (Robert Edward):
Passed quietly on Monday morning. Loving dad, grandad and friend. Thank you to those who cared for him, you are amazing xx.
PAGE (Robert):
My dear friend, love and miss you always. Thanks for some wonderful memories and for being part of our family.
Jan, Drew (dec), Steve and Suz xx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019