Currently, the Guest Book for Robert MORGAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 15 March 2019.
(Robert Charles ): My Loving Husband and best friend passed away 10.03.2019. Dearest Dad to Kerry, Greg and Peter, Father-in-Law to Allyson. Most treasured Pop to Stephanie and Madelyn. Be at Peace. Marilyn (Lovey)
Dad,
Those we love don't go away.
They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near.
LOVED
Still missed and very dear.
Love Kerry and Mark.
Dad,
You were a much loved father and Pop to our Girls. You will live on in our hearts forever.
Thumbs up tubby. Love Greg, Allyson, Stephanie and Madelyn.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 12, 2019