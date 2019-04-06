MONEY (Robert ): Sadly we say goodbye to the last consummate bushman, Mr John Robert Venn Money who passed away peacefully on 3rd April at Leonora hospital. This unique Goldfields identity leaves behind his children Peta, Jennie, Gaye, Warren, Nickolas and Robbie along with 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A full and wonderful life lived.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019