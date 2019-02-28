Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Robert MANLEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 3 March 2019. View



25.7.1946 - 25.2.2019

In Loving Memory of our wonderful husband, father and Pop. We will always cherish in our hearts the good times we shared. Your strength and courage has been an inspiration to us all. You have left an ache in our hearts that will remain forever. After much suffering you are now at rest with your Mum, Dad and Kaidyn.

Forever missed and loved always Your wife Lorraine, children; Graham, Lien, Melissa, Richard (dec), Wayne, Narelle, Tahnee, Leisa, Dana, Maddi, Kaidyn (dec), Vanessa and Sam.







