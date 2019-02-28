MANLEY Robert (Bob):
25.7.1946 - 25.2.2019
In Loving Memory of our wonderful husband, father and Pop. We will always cherish in our hearts the good times we shared. Your strength and courage has been an inspiration to us all. You have left an ache in our hearts that will remain forever. After much suffering you are now at rest with your Mum, Dad and Kaidyn.
Forever missed and loved always Your wife Lorraine, children; Graham, Lien, Melissa, Richard (dec), Wayne, Narelle, Tahnee, Leisa, Dana, Maddi, Kaidyn (dec), Vanessa and Sam.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 28, 2019