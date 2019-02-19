|
Currently, the Guest Book for Robert MANDER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.
MANDER Robert (Bob):
Died suddenly on 17.2.19. Loved husband of Ann, devoted Dad of Alison (dec) and Pete. A lifetime built together gone in an instant, with only memories of the love, laughter, good and bad times shared left.
You were the rock my world stood on.
Rest in peace, my darling.
Published in The West Australian from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019