|
Currently, the Guest Book for Robert GREEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 24 February 2019.
GREEN Robert (Bob)
Charles William:
7.1.1936 - 21.2.2018 My wonderful husband, this has been the longest year of my life. I, along with Jay, Kelley, Tricia and family, Ella and Kailea, Kim, Maurie and Shane and family, Sandy, Steve, Ben and family, we're so lucky to have had you as a Husband, Poppy, Step-dad, Granddad and Friend. For many years we did not know if we could ever marry, when we did you promised me 20 years but gave me 22 of the happiest and best years of my life. I love and miss you everyday and believe one day we will be together again. Forever in my heart. Your loving wife Grace.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019