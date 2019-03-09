|
GIBBONS Robert (Rob):
B: 5th March 1958, passed away peacefully after a strong fight on Thursday the 7th of March 2019. Son of Robert Gibbons (dec) and Noeline Gordon (dec). Very much loved father of Cheralee, Brian, Anita and Sarra. Father in law to Matt, Trudy, Pat and Carl. The Best Pop to Taylor, Casey, Robert, Blake, Saxon, Will, Bailey, Hannah and Mini mud.
Much loved Brother of Tracy and Brother in law to Steve. Nephew to Bill and Wendy Murray (Qld)
Loved Friend to Many.
Always Loved and Never To Be Forgotten
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019