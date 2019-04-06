DUZEVICH
Robert (John):
Born 18.04.1937 in Kalgoorlie.
Sadly passed away on 31.03.2019.
Husband of Betty, much loved Father and Father in law of Stephen and Giulia, Colin and Christine, Ken and Frances. Grandfather of 7, Great Grandfather of 10 plus one on the way.
We all miss you. Love Ken and Frances.
DUZEVICH Robert (John)
Very sad to see you go Dad, we all love you very much. Ken and Frances, Tegan, Danny, Jake, Abbey and Tyson, Kim, Aiden,Taj and Winter, Tom and Amanda, Reece Jacinta and Zayah.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019