Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Robert DUZEVICH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019. View



Robert (John):

Born 18.04.1937 in Kalgoorlie.

Sadly passed away on 31.03.2019.

Husband of Betty, much loved Father and Father in law of Stephen and Giulia, Colin and Christine, Ken and Frances. Grandfather of 7, Great Grandfather of 10 plus one on the way.

We all miss you. Love Ken and Frances.

DUZEVICH Robert (John)

Very sad to see you go Dad, we all love you very much. Ken and Frances, Tegan, Danny, Jake, Abbey and Tyson, Kim, Aiden,Taj and Winter, Tom and Amanda, Reece Jacinta and Zayah.







DUZEVICHRobert (John):Born 18.04.1937 in Kalgoorlie.Sadly passed away on 31.03.2019.Husband of Betty, much loved Father and Father in law of Stephen and Giulia, Colin and Christine, Ken and Frances. Grandfather of 7, Great Grandfather of 10 plus one on the way.We all miss you. Love Ken and Frances.DUZEVICH Robert (John)Very sad to see you go Dad, we all love you very much. Ken and Frances, Tegan, Danny, Jake, Abbey and Tyson, Kim, Aiden,Taj and Winter, Tom and Amanda, Reece Jacinta and Zayah. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers