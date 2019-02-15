Robert BRUCE

BRUCE Robert (Bob):
Passed away after a short illness 12.2.2019 aged 88. Devoted husband of Laurie (dec). Much loved Dad of Tracey and Robbie and Father-in-law of Craig. Adored and loved Poppy of Ashleigh and Kerem, Adam, and Heather. Great Grandfather of Mavi and Ela. Rest peacefully Dad. Forever in our hearts

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 15, 2019
