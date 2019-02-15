PANNELL:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Rita Pannell of Warwick will be celebrated in All Saints Church Liwara Place and Orkney Road, Greenwood commencing at 10:30am on WEDNESDAY (20.02.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Avenue, Padbury at 12:15pm for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, cnr Wanneroo and Victoria Roads, Westminster at 7:00pm on TUESDAY evening(19.02.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 15, 2019