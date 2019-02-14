|
PANNELL
Rita (nee Smyth):
9.6.1926 - 12.2.2019 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife and soul mate of Gerardus (Gerry) for over 66 years. Dearly loved mother to Michael, Robert, Stephen and David and mother-in-law to Anna, Denise, Veronica and Letty. Loved Nana of Jamie, Travis, Jason, Casey, Justin, Brooke, Laura, Alex and Shelby. Great grandmother of Harlyn. A beautiful gentle lady with a kind heart who will be missed by all. Mum you are a special part of the beautiful memories we hold in our hearts. Rest in peace in God's arms.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019