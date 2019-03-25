|
Currently, the Guest Book for Rick KLIMCZAK is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 March 2019.
KLIMCZAK (Rick):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday (19.03.2019). Loving son of Ranee and John (dec), Brother of Dean and brother-in-law of Jackie. Rick and Tracey together had three beautiful children, Brett, Kristie and Cindie.
Pop Rikta of Anton, Hannah-Lee, Mico and Katana.
Lived life to the fullest and left us all too soon. Always Remembered.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 25, 2019