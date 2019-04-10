Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Richard TREND is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 13 April 2019. View



TREND (Richard):

Our generous and compassionate hero passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home on the 8th April 2019 aged 67.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend to Robyn.

Adored father to Katie, Ross, Johnny and Pete. Fabulous father-in-law to Benny, Mel, Kate and Tess.

Cherished and much loved Papa to Austin, Lila, Amelie, Elsie, Maeva, Hudson, George, Violet and Zoe.

We will miss you more than you could ever imagine. You were our rock, our world and you gave us the best life and childhood we could ever have hoped for.

Taken too young, too soon. Rest peacefully knowing how very cherished you were by us all.



TREND (Richard):

Rich, family was your everything and how we all adored you.

For fifty years we shared a vision of what's truly important in life and you made it all happen. Many more adventures we had planned - so sorry you couldn't wait for me.

"Much too soon to ever say goodbye......"

My love always, Rob

TREND (Richard):

Farewell fine skipper,

The best of men. Good luck on your final crossing..... miss you much, oh yes we will, but when we need you we will close our eyes and know you are always in us, waiting patiently to guide us home and into your loving arms..... thanks for showing us the way to be. Now be at peace. All our love your Crew, forever growing, forever loving. Xox







