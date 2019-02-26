|
TORPY Arthur (Richard):
9.10.1932 - 21.2.2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home.
Loved husband to Rose (Tina) (dec).
Loved father of Coleen and father-in-law to Chris.
Grandfather to Lee, Darren and Ryan (dec), and their wives Amy and Julia, great grandfather to Lily.
Uncle to Laurence and Thomas and great uncle to Ashlin and uncle to Pamela and Susan.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019