NAISBITT:
The Funeral Service for the late Mr Richard Francis Naisbitt of Dunsborough and formerly of Lake Grace will take place in the East Chapel, PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Ave, Padbury commencing at 1.30pm THURSDAY afternoon (11.4.2019) followed by a Graveside Service.
No flowers by request donations in lieu to the Asbestos Diseases Society of Australia would be appreciated.
BUSSELTON Post an eTribute at barrettfunerals.com.au South West Family-Owned Inconjunction Bowra & O'Dea Perth 9231 5199
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019