Much loved husband of Corrine, beloved father of Kat and Hayles, father-in-law of Luke and Sam. Very special grandad to Eva, George and Winnie. We will miss you and love you to bits. My darling Ricky, my husband, best friend, soul mate and partner in everything. Love of my life. Lots of amazing memories. Love you Forever
Amazing Dad to Kat and Hayles. Lots of special memories. Grandad to Eva, George and Winnie. Tons of Love
Dad, words cannot express how much you mean to me. I love you so much xx love Kat.
Dad and Grandad, we will miss you dearly. You will be forever in our hearts. Love Kat, Luke, Eva and George xx
Dear Grandad, I love you so much and will always remember the fun games we played. Thanks for teaching me how to drive. Will miss you always, Love Eva xx
Dear Grandad, Thanks for all the things we have done together. Thanks for everything you have taught me. Thanks for all the times you played guitar with me. I will never forget the things we have done and made together. I can't explain how much I love you. I will never forget you Grandad.
Love George
