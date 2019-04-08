Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Richard BROOK is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019. View





He fought courageously for many years, with strength and determination. Never complaining, always with a smile and a chat, even at the most painful times.



With the love of his life, Annie, by his side, he led life to the fullest. He cherished his children and adored his grand children.



His passion for life was exploring the country with Annie in their caravan, and worshipping at his beloved Church. These were the times he truly treasured.



We cannot thank the wonderful staff at SCGH ward G63 enough for your care and support over the past months.



He will be forever in our thoughts, watching over us and keeping us safe.



It is time to rest in the safety of His arms. God bless.



Your loving wife and children, Annie, David, Philip and Jane.











BROOK (Richard ): We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard James Brook, who passed away peacefully on 4th April at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, surrounded by his family.He fought courageously for many years, with strength and determination. Never complaining, always with a smile and a chat, even at the most painful times.With the love of his life, Annie, by his side, he led life to the fullest. He cherished his children and adored his grand children.His passion for life was exploring the country with Annie in their caravan, and worshipping at his beloved Church. These were the times he truly treasured.We cannot thank the wonderful staff at SCGH ward G63 enough for your care and support over the past months.He will be forever in our thoughts, watching over us and keeping us safe.It is time to rest in the safety of His arms. God bless.Your loving wife and children, Annie, David, Philip and Jane. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers