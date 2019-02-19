|
MCGOWAN (Rhoda):
Passed away peacefully on 14.2.2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Much loved mother of Glenalee, Travis and Mel. Loved mother-in-law of Annette. Adored Marnie of Regan, Kyran, Rebecca, Courtney and Kristyn and special Marnie of Isla, Eve and Savanna. Loved and treasured always. Forever in our hearts
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019