BUCHANAN
(Revd Frederick Donald):
6.5.1928 - 27.02.2019 Loving husband of Beth, loving father of Andrew and Ann, Peter and Shelia, Angus and Grace and Ann (dec). Adored Grandfather of Mark and Lucy, Lucie and Andre, Cameron, Adelaide and Mikie and Emma. Loving Great Grandfather of Alexander, Esme and Elizabeth.
He was a wonderful man and he will always be remembered.
Now at peace.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019