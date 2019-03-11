|
CROCK (Fr Kevin) CSsR:
Redemptorist Monastery, North Perth, WA. Died peacefully 8 March, 2019 aged 90. Brother of Des (dec), Noel (dec), Aileen (Sr Margaret Mary RNDM, dec), John (dec) and Peter. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. A faithful and tireless servant of Gospel who served the people of Australia as a Redemptorist for 69 years. Rest in Peace
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019