BOSTON (Reginal Clifford):

Three years have passed since you left our family, but the memory of a loving man, husband, father and grandfather who gave and supported us all resonates in our every day lives and through our children and your grandchildren.

A love that has no bounds, knows no end and our love for you will live forever. You are and always our friend, father, teacher and guide. Although not here in life your spirit lives strong in our hearts. We miss you dearly Dad and for Mum the love her her life, such a void never to be replaced. From Mum, Melissa, Mary, Phillippa, Reginald, Robert, Christina, Lance, Catherine, Peter, Melissa, John, Jacqueline and Kate and all your grandchildren, today we reflect, laugh and cry but most importantly pray to the Lord that perpetual light will shine on you forever and may you rest in peace.









