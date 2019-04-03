|
SCANTLEBURY
(Raymond John Martin):
Ray passed away April 1, 2019 in Bunbury, aged 90. Devoted husband of Betty (dec) and beloved father of Robin, Philip, Julie, Gordon and Mark, and their families with grandchildren and great grandchildren. You have been a wonderful Dad and we will miss you dearly.
All Ray's children.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019