PATTERSON

Raymond William (Ray):

30.4.1950 - 9.3.2019 Passed away at home aged 68 years. Beloved husband of Mim. Loved father of Andrew and Natalie. Father-in-law of Tendai and Steven. Loving Pop of Leah and Mia.

Forever in our hearts.

PATTERSON

(Raymond William):

To the love of my life Ray, thank you for our wonderful 48 years together, and for our two beautiful children, Andrew and Natalie. My life will never be the same again without you. Forever in my heart, until we meet again. Love you always, Mim x x

PATTERSON

(Raymond William):

Dad, You always taught me manners, respect and that nobody was better than me nor I was better than anybody else. You always had a polite way of seeing things in life.

I was so proud that you fought as long as you did but in my heart I knew your time was coming and I am so glad I saw you as much as I could before you passed. You were always fair and a supportive Dad and with Mum by your side I could not have asked for better parents.

I'm so glad you witnessed me become a Dad and that you, Mia and Tendai had sometime together.

I already miss our talks that we had, I have lost my best mate.

Miss you always Dad. Love Andrew, Tendai, Mia

PATTERSON

(Raymond William):

Dad, Loving Dad of Natalie. Loved and admired father- in-law (mate) to Steven. Adored Pop of Leah. You are too precious to be forgotten, and too priceless to ever be replaced. You were one in a million and you'll always be the precious and unique Dad I cared for so dearly. We are so proud of your fighting spirit Dad.

Rest peacefully. Will love and miss you always xx



