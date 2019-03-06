|
Currently, the Guest Book for Raymond OWEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 9 March 2019.
OWEN
(Raymond Charles):
30.01.1927 - 01.03.2019
Husband of Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family.
My husband was a man who loved loving and loved to be loved. When he held me in his arms he had a strength that made my knees go weak and a gentleness that gave me strength I never knew I had. He loved me until I thought I couldn't breathe without him by my side.
Now he is gone and I struggle to catch my breath. There is a pain in my chest where my heart used to be. It is shattered and beyond repair.
You left me my darling and you told me you never would. I know you had no choice when the time came but you fought to the end. I had no choice but to let you go because this time I couldn't make it better. You will live on forever in my mind and my broken heart but my life will never be the same.
Thank you my darling. For everything. For loving me. For being you.
I will love you forever.
Your darling Liz.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019