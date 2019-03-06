|
BYRNE (Raymond Peter):
30.07.1951 - 03.03.2019 Beloved Dad to Andrew, Daniel and Paul. Grandpa to Cooper and Bailey and father-in-law to Mel. Dad you provided us with such a strong foundation for life, showed by example how to treat your fellow human, and stayed true to your character. We treasure the many fond memories as you reside eternally in our hearts and minds. A true gentleman so dearly loved and cherished by all of those lucky enough to have known you. Rest in peace, our precious Dad.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019