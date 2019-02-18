|
Currently, the Guest Book for Raymond BALLANTINE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 February 2019.
BALLANTINE (Raymond):
Passed away February 16th, 2019 aged 97.
Loving husband of Stella, much loved dad of Lois and Julie, father-in-law and mate of Lester. Loved grandpa of Matthew and Esther, Carolyn and Steve. Grandpa Ray and Papa Ray of Max, Lucy, Micah, Josephine, Grace, Levi, Zac and Sam.
He loved his family and friends and we will miss his herring fishing stories, his weather forecasting and his enthusiasm and fun at family gatherings. A true legend now with his family and friends who have gone before.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 18, 2019