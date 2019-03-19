|
STEVENS (Ray):
Dearly loved partner of Cynthia. Devoted father of Julie, Carl (dec), Mark, Gary, Amanda, Todd, Tammy and their extended families. Loving grandad and great grandad.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday (17.3.2019).
There is a face we will always remember,
A voice we will always recall,
A memory to cherish forever,
Of one who is dear to us all.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019