Loving husband of Roz, beloved father of Tania, Nick and Hamish. Grandfather of Cameron and Merryn. Father-in-law of Andrea, Claire and Drew. Brother of Lesley (dec). Brother-in-law of Chas, Jan and David. Uncle of Paul and Ben. A life well lived to its fullest with a keen sense of adventure. A great man who will forever be missed and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Lung Foundation of Australia.
Published in The West Australian from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019