BAKER (Ramona Joyce):
06.07.1947-20.02.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by the love of her family. Devoted and loving wife of Les (dec). Loving mother of Peter, Tammy and Wayne. Adored and most loving Nanna to 6 grandchildren. Touched the hearts of many. We will always cherish the love you gave us and the way you cared. Forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace now reunited with your beloved Les.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019