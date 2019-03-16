Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Raffaele TESTA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 March 2019. View



TESTA (Raffaele):

Our dear Dad passed away peacefully, aged 94. He was a devoted husband to the late Olga for 57 years. Loving father to Annamaria and Lena, loving Nonno and Bis-Nonno.

God has him now in His keeping and we have him forever in our hearts.



TESTA (Raffaele):

My dear Dad, wonderful father and honourable man. I shall cherish your wisdom and kindness - your life stories inspired me. I love you Dad, I thank you for everything, I will treasure the memories. You are now reunited with Mum in heaven.

Your loving daughter Annamaria







Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019

