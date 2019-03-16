|
TESTA (Raffaele):
Our dear Dad passed away peacefully, aged 94. He was a devoted husband to the late Olga for 57 years. Loving father to Annamaria and Lena, loving Nonno and Bis-Nonno.
God has him now in His keeping and we have him forever in our hearts.
TESTA (Raffaele):
My dear Dad, wonderful father and honourable man. I shall cherish your wisdom and kindness - your life stories inspired me. I love you Dad, I thank you for everything, I will treasure the memories. You are now reunited with Mum in heaven.
Your loving daughter Annamaria
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019