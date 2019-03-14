Funeral notice



EDWARDS:

A Celebration of the life of Rachel (Rae) Edwards will be held on SATURDAY (16.3.2019), 9.30am at Royal Perth Golf Club (cnr Labouchere Rd & Angelo St) South Perth (opp Zoo). Parking - not available in golf club car park. Paid parking at Richardson Reserve car park, free parking surrounding streets. Drive through drop off at entrance for elderly or infirm. Dress code - smart casual, closed shoes, no denim, no cargo pants. All welcome.

0404 472 083 for more info



