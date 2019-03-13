Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Rachel EDWARDS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 16 March 2019. View



EDWARDS (Rachel):

16.6.1925 - 11.3.2019 We are sad to advise that Rachel Edwards (Rae) of Shoalwater, formerly of Applecross, passed away on the 11th March 2019. Rae was much loved, and in a long and productive life, she made an extraordinary contribution to her family, friends, community organisations and the Pharmacy profession. Rae was the daughter of Robert (dec) and Winnifred Watson (dec). Wife of George (dec), Sister of Bob (dec). Mother of John (Peta), Andrew (dec) (Lynne) and Amanda (Bob). Grandmother of Jen, Critch (Tim), Joshua Edwards (dec), Susie Edwards, Michelle Petzke (Ash), Steven Edwards (Pin) and Michael Loss (Lisa). Great-Grandmother of Bella, Angus, and Maggie; Andy and Alexa; Jessica and Emelia; Miles and Alice.

One of a kind Thanks to Medical and Nursing Staff of Aegis Balmoral Como for their great support. Arrangements for a Celebration of Rae's Life will be advised separately.





