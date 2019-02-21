Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Pranita KC is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 24 February 2019. View





KC (Pranita):

20.03.1979-17.02.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jeff. Loving Mamu to Tey and Eli.

Much loved daughter of Pranath and Sanu Maiya. Adored sister of Prajita, Prajuna and Pranayna.

You touched so many lives with love and joy and taught those who knew you how to love life even at the toughest moments, how to be compassionate and patient. You were such an inspiration.

We will be forever grateful for having you as part of our lives. We miss you and your beautiful smile but know you're now at peace.





KC (Pranita):20.03.1979-17.02.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jeff. Loving Mamu to Tey and Eli.Much loved daughter of Pranath and Sanu Maiya. Adored sister of Prajita, Prajuna and Pranayna.You touched so many lives with love and joy and taught those who knew you how to love life even at the toughest moments, how to be compassionate and patient. You were such an inspiration.We will be forever grateful for having you as part of our lives. We miss you and your beautiful smile but know you're now at peace. Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019

