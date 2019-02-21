KC:
The Funeral Service to celebrate and honour the life of Mrs Pranita KC will take place in the East Chapel at PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Avenue, Padbury commencing at 11.30am on MONDAY (25.02.2019).
Those wishing to pay their last respects to Pranita are welcome to a Viewing at Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Road (cnr Victoria Road), Westminster 9.00-10.30am on MONDAY (25.02.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019