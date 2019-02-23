Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Pietrina GIGLIA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 February 2019. View



GIGLIA (Pietrina):

In loving memory of our beautiful mum and Nonna. We will always cherish in our hearts, the beautiful times we all shared. Your strength and courage has always been an inspiration to us all. You have left an ache in our hearts that will remain forever. After much suffering, you now will be happy and at peace alongside Dad, whom you have missed dearly. We love you and will miss you beyond words.

Your loving daughter Melinda, son-in-law Claude, grand children Joseph, Stefan and Natalia.

Natasha, Jordan, Jake, Stephanie and Steve .



GIGLIA (Pietrina):

Most gentle, courageous and loving mum! You gave me life, unconditional love and totally sacrificed yours to ensure we went without and having done it all on your own, with only the love of your children to drive you on. Losing dad at a young age and raising two children wasn't enough for God and he continued to put you through more trials and tribulations even to the last breath. Only you know the heartache and tears you shed. I'll never understand why God chose you to test how much one can endure, but I'm sure it's to show what it takes to be an angel of His. Mum, life will never be the same without you, as you know I am who I am because of you and forever grateful. Go gracefully, meet up with Dad, worry about no-one but yourself and all your grandchildren, you have a lot of catching up to do. It's now our turn to continue your legacy with Franca and your beautiful grandchildren. Until we meet again RIP Mum.

Love always Carmelo, Franca, Olivia, Monique, Leon and Louis.





