TROLIO:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Pierino (Peter) Trolio of Hamilton Hill will be celebrated in St Joseph Pignatelli's Church, 18 Galloway Street, Attadale commencing at 10.30am on MONDAY (15.4.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11.45am for a Burial Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 11.35am.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Joseph Pignatelli's Church, Attadale at 7pm on SUNDAY (14.4.2019).
No Flowers by request, donations in lieu to Red Cross.
FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019