TROLIO Pierino (Peter):
Born 19th July 1932, Castelmauro, Italy. Passed away peacefully at SJOG Hospital, Murdoch on 6th April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lina for 57 wonderful years. Loved father of Rosetta, Antonio (dec) and Rino. Admired father-in-law of Riccardo and Maria. Treasured Nonno of Claudio, Sophia and Isabella.
The Trolio family would like to thank Dr Jayaraman, Dr Gangatharan and all the staff at SJOG Hospital, Murdoch for their kind and respectful care.
Deep in our hearts a memory is kept, of one we loved and will never forget.
Riposa in Pace.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019