LANGRIDGE (Phillis):
Passed away peacefully on 4th April 2019. After such a long wait, finally united with her beloved Bert. Much loved mother of Trisha, Robyn and Kathy. Adored Granny of Stephanie, Kim, Carley, Nicola, Rocheen and Declan. Loved Great Grandmother of Perica, Lucia and Annika.
Heartfelt thanks to all Juniper Pilgrim staff for their love and care.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019