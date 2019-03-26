|
RUNGE (Philip Walter):
Passed away peacefully aged 71 on March 25th 2019. Dearly loved husband of Maureen and dearly loved dad and stepdad of Natalie and Tony, Jason, Craig and Tanya, Scott and Laura, Brad and Mel. Loving pop of Rebekah, Bailey, Mercedes, Ethan, Tanner, Willow, Memphis and Abby.
Just as you were, you will always be, a cherished part of a memory.
Rest in peace.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019