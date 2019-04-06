Philip BACKSHALL

BACKSHALL (Philip):
It is with deep sadness and regret that Phil's family advise of his peaceful passing at Murdoch Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a much loved partner, father and father -in-law, grandfather and great grandfather, brother and brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle and friend to many.
Forever in our hearts.

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019
