SANDS (Peter ): 16.03.2017 Loving husband of Lynne, devoted father to Shane and Alexander and grandpa to Mason and Amelia.
We thought of you in love today.
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday,
And days before that too.
Your memory is our keepsake,
From which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping.
We have you in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019