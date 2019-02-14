|
PISMIRIS Panagioti (Peter): Passed away peacefully 11.2.2019 aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Alexandra (dec). Devoted dad and father-in-law to Paul and Mel, Litsa and Silvio, Con and Lisa. Loving Pappou to James, Greg, Mackenzie, Oliver, Daniel, Anthony and Alexandra. Great Grand father to Blossom, Oakley and Zion. Special Pappou to Ria and Athina (Greece). Forever in our hearts, always remembered. Please see Saturday's West for Funeral details.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019