|
Currently, the Guest Book for Peter NASH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 8 April 2019.
NASH (Peter James):
17.3.1944 - 3.4.2019 Peter passed peacefully at Peel Hospital after enduring 12 months of treatment for Cancer. Loved husband of Dorothy, Father of Jacqueline and Brett. Father-in-Law to Rob and Michelle. "Grumps" to Hayley, Chloe and Benjamin, Ethan, Lachlan and Cooper.
In pain no more. Will be missed by many.
NASH (Peter James):
We were married for 47½ years. Gone are the happy days we spent together but the memories will live on forever.
I will treasure all the good times.
Wherever I go, whatever I do,
There will always be wonderful memories of you.
All my love Dorothy.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019