MALONE:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Peter Malone of Salter Point will be celebrated in St Pius X (Manning), Cnr Ley and Paterson Sts, Manning commencing at 10am on FRIDAY (5.4.19). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 12pm for a Cremation Service. Please assemble at the Carrington Pavilion at 11.45am.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019